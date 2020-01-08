© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Empathische Grausamkeit - Wie Gruppenzugehörigkeit und ihre Werte unser Handeln beeinflussen
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • January 08, 2020
Nicht bloß Schutz und Nächstenliebe liegen der Empathie zu Grunde.
Sondern auch Gewalt und Grausamkeit.
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Lucas King - Psychpath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAK50LHGMfA
Lucas King - Victim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3S69EFdsYA
Lucas King - Shame
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUH0bZEBtq8
Lucas King - Nothing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg2yiKTystM
Lucas King - The Lurker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8G50_pBfx0E
Lucas King - Wrath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVTI_htUI9o
Lucas King - Compulsion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W34l_WcEbNw
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Sondern auch Gewalt und Grausamkeit.
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Lucas King - Psychpath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAK50LHGMfA
Lucas King - Victim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3S69EFdsYA
Lucas King - Shame
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUH0bZEBtq8
Lucas King - Nothing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg2yiKTystM
Lucas King - The Lurker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8G50_pBfx0E
Lucas King - Wrath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVTI_htUI9o
Lucas King - Compulsion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W34l_WcEbNw
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.