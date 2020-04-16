NOTICE TO ALL POLICE AND MILITARY --SHARE !!

NOTE= I HAVE NOTING BUT RESPECT FOR REAL PEACE OFFICERS AND MILITARY AND WITH MY TACTICAL BUSINESS, MANY ARE MY FRIENDS! BUT I KNOW THE SYSTEM VERY WELL AND STUDY MANY THINGS LIKE THE LIEBER CODE AND THE GENEVA CONVENTION. HERE I MUST SHARE THIS VIDEO AND SOME KNOWLEDGE.1-YOU WORK FOR A PRIVATE FOR PROFIT CORPORATION WITH A DUNNS NUMBER"2-HIGHER WAR CRIMES PENALTIES FOR FICTION MARTIAL LAW PUT ON BY A PRIVATE CORPORATION THAN BY A GOVERNMENT!3-MARTIAL LAW ONLY PERTAINS TO ENEMY COMBATANTS.4-WITH THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARED, ALL GOVERNORS LOST ALL AUTHORITY! ( ARTICLE 6 OF THE LIEBER CODE )5-IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR A GOVERNMENT TO SUSPEND IT'S OWN CONSTITUTION THAT PROTECTS THE PEOPLE FROM THEM!6-THE GOVERNMENT IS A FOREIGN POWER, PRIVATE CORPORATION AND IS AN OCCUPYING POWER ON AMERICA SOIL.7-NUMBER OF COVID DEATH LIED ABOUT BY 88%8-TRUMP IS NOT ONE OF US AND HAS NO OATH OF OFFICE.(ask why)9-Q MAY NOT BE REAL.10-WAKE UP AND BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY.