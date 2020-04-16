© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOTICE TO ALL POLICE AND MILITARY --SHARE !!
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • April 16, 2020
NOTE= I HAVE NOTING BUT RESPECT FOR REAL PEACE OFFICERS AND MILITARY AND WITH MY TACTICAL BUSINESS, MANY ARE MY FRIENDS! BUT I KNOW THE SYSTEM VERY WELL AND STUDY MANY THINGS LIKE THE LIEBER CODE AND THE GENEVA CONVENTION. HERE I MUST SHARE THIS VIDEO AND SOME KNOWLEDGE.
1-YOU WORK FOR A PRIVATE FOR PROFIT CORPORATION WITH A DUNNS NUMBER"
2-HIGHER WAR CRIMES PENALTIES FOR FICTION MARTIAL LAW PUT ON BY A PRIVATE CORPORATION THAN BY A GOVERNMENT!
3-MARTIAL LAW ONLY PERTAINS TO ENEMY COMBATANTS.
4-WITH THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARED, ALL GOVERNORS LOST ALL AUTHORITY! ( ARTICLE 6 OF THE LIEBER CODE )
5-IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR A GOVERNMENT TO SUSPEND IT'S OWN CONSTITUTION THAT PROTECTS THE PEOPLE FROM THEM!
6-THE GOVERNMENT IS A FOREIGN POWER, PRIVATE CORPORATION AND IS AN OCCUPYING POWER ON AMERICA SOIL.
7-NUMBER OF COVID DEATH LIED ABOUT BY 88%
8-TRUMP IS NOT ONE OF US AND HAS NO OATH OF OFFICE.(ask why)
9-Q MAY NOT BE REAL.
10-WAKE UP AND BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2013/07/14/...
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/28/1...
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/1...
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/23/i...
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/15/new-y...
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-...
https://www.thetrumpet.com/22227-empt...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQN85...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1aFt...
https://www.thetrumpet.com/22227-empt...
1-YOU WORK FOR A PRIVATE FOR PROFIT CORPORATION WITH A DUNNS NUMBER"
2-HIGHER WAR CRIMES PENALTIES FOR FICTION MARTIAL LAW PUT ON BY A PRIVATE CORPORATION THAN BY A GOVERNMENT!
3-MARTIAL LAW ONLY PERTAINS TO ENEMY COMBATANTS.
4-WITH THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARED, ALL GOVERNORS LOST ALL AUTHORITY! ( ARTICLE 6 OF THE LIEBER CODE )
5-IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR A GOVERNMENT TO SUSPEND IT'S OWN CONSTITUTION THAT PROTECTS THE PEOPLE FROM THEM!
6-THE GOVERNMENT IS A FOREIGN POWER, PRIVATE CORPORATION AND IS AN OCCUPYING POWER ON AMERICA SOIL.
7-NUMBER OF COVID DEATH LIED ABOUT BY 88%
8-TRUMP IS NOT ONE OF US AND HAS NO OATH OF OFFICE.(ask why)
9-Q MAY NOT BE REAL.
10-WAKE UP AND BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY.
https://foreignpolicy.com/2013/07/14/...
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/28/1...
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/1...
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/23/i...
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/15/new-y...
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-...
https://www.thetrumpet.com/22227-empt...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQN85...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1aFt...
https://www.thetrumpet.com/22227-empt...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.