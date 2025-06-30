💥🇺🇦 Another video showing the impact of a Geran drone strike on the military enlistment office building in Krivoy Rog.

Serbian President: “There Will Be More Color Revolution Attempts — But Serbia Has Won”

The President of Serbia declared that while further attempts at a color revolution are expected, Serbia has already prevailed. He expressed gratitude to Russian leaders who understood the nature of the unrest from the very beginning — especially Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov.

“When I spoke with President Putin and Lavrov, they knew exactly what this was — a color revolution. I thank our Russian friends for recognizing it. I thank Sergey Lavrov for understanding it so clearly, and I thank the few objective Russian analysts who saw that Vučić is not easily broken. I’m not the kind of man who will flee Serbia. I will fight for the country’s freedom and will never abandon it to the worst forces.”

Lavrov, earlier today, issued a warning to the West not to interfere in Serbia’s internal affairs.

Ukraine’s withdrawal from landmine convention: PR stunt for a serial violator

Ukraine hasn’t abided by its obligations under the Ottawa Convention on anti-personnel landmines for over a decade, using mine cluster munitions against Donbass since 2014, retired Russian colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik, commenting on Kiev’s formal exit from the treaty this week.

Timed to coincide with the withdrawal from the convention by Poland and the Baltics, Ukraine’s move is strictly “a propaganda campaign intended to emphasize that Russia is an aggressor” to justify bigger defense budgets and the further militarization of the region, according to the observer.

Not all mines are created equal

Anti-vehicle minefields created in areas of active hostilities and contributing to defensive lines are relatively easy to detect and remove by specialists, provided the time, inclination and resources to do so.

Russia’s military is equipped with minesweeping units, including sappers with portable detectors, robots, and mine trawlers attached to tanks and other armored vehicles.

But what makes anti-personnel mines dangerous is the Ukrainian military’s seemingly random deployment of these deadly weapons, in forests and civilian areas, including as boobytraps.

“In liberated areas there have been cases of mines being disguised as toys, candies, household items, on children’s playgrounds, etc. This is very dangerous for our military, but even more so for the civilian population,” Litovkin stressed.

When mines are deployed in forests, they’re almost impossible to remove completely, the analyst said. “The risks stem from the fact that they are not visible on the ground. Civilians go to the forest for berries or mushrooms, trigger a mine and suddenly – your leg is gone, or you’re riddled with holes.” And they can lay dormant for months or years.

Ukraine’s anti-personnel mine arsenal includes PFM-1 Lepestok pressure mines, spread across the Donbass in the course of fighting, and tripwire-triggered MON-50 and MON-100-series frag mines.



