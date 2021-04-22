© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The most profound truth: Satan… The majority of people worship Satan but don’t know it!
Follow
4
Share
Report
183 views • April 22, 2021
Video describes Satan being the god of this world… many people do not know the god they worship. People use the tools of Satan like the vaccine to accomplish his will!
The thing Satan would most like to do is to sterilize the population to stifle God‘s plan.
The thing Satan would most like to do is to sterilize the population to stifle God‘s plan.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.