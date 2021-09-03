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The Feast of Trumpets 2021 message
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103 views • September 03, 2021
Considering the lockdown applied to New Zealand and Australia, I have felt a need to step up and provide some spiritual support for them. This is the message that believers can listen to on the Feast of Trumpets this year. Of course, it can be listened to anyone else who is interested in God's Holy Days and God's plan of salvation.
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