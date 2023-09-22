Lioness Pride- September 21, 2023- "Kids used to play outside"









Nicolette talks about the harmful chemicals that took her under this week.

How is this effecting our overall health and kids?





Lioness Pride

Hosted by Nicolette

Brought to you by BraveTV

BraveTV.com

Why did I name the show Lioness Pride?

We’re all sick of the word pride, I get it. Over the last few years patriots everywhere have been asking what more they could do, federally, locally, to make a difference.

Particularly the mothers have rose to the occasion to protect our children.

That’s where Lioness Pride comes in. We’re taking the word pride back to give our moms support accross the nation. Lionesses are the ultimate caregivers and protectors and work in well, “prides.”

It’s time we support each other and create a network of helpful reasources. Empowering both women and men to rise to the occasion to make a difference.

Embracing the natural gifts we all have in protecting our own.





