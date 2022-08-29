Are you kidding me?! White House staffers get a major windfall from Biden’s student loan policy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to The Daily Wire, A recent Biden administration plan to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower is slated to substantially benefit some employees of the White House. The loan cancellation plan applies to individuals earning less than $125,000 per year, while those who paid for college using Pell Grants are eligible for a $20,000 cancellation.