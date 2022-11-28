China Unlikely To Change Zero COVID Policy During the Winter and Its Economy Is Endangered

https://gnews.org/articles/535471
Summary：11/23/2022 Research firm Capital Economics said that the situation in China could head towards what we saw in early 2020, when hundreds of millions of people were in lockdown, to the detriment of the economy. There's little prospect of the authorities opting to step back from the zero COVID policy during the winter, and there is a significant risk that containment efforts fail.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.