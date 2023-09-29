Create New Account
They are sick all of a sudden...The ones who got the Bite... Is this happening around you too
Alex Hammer
4326 Subscribers
1116 views
Published Yesterday

The "KEY" change apparently is taking effect. everyone around me but I know that took the snake bite are all saying they're sick in the last few days...? Is this happening around you? if so, please leave a comment below in the comments. also understand that this means that the frequency has changed that is being produced by the towers. However, let's take a closer look at this before we make any assumptions. Daniel


if you have not yet, I urgently ask you to join the uncensored private conversation on my website.

www.TheSupernatural.Show


Daniel Alexander Cannon


Shared from and subscribe to:

Logic Before Authority

https://www.youtube.com/c/LogicBeforeAuthorityOFFICIAL/videos

Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxgmoscommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetbiblical prophesyc-ovid

