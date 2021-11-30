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Respiratory Support and Using the Layering Technique with Essential Oils
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218 views • November 30, 2021
n this video you will learn about a technique using essential oils called layering
I will show you how essential oils can be used specifically for respiratory support.
Get started here: https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1277046
Quick overview: What are essential oils. How to use them.
Lavender. The limbic system. Mind-body connection. Changing negative patterns.
Muscle cramps.
Immune function.
Copaiba.
Joints and muscles.
Chest congestion support.
Tea Tree. Bergamot. Peppermint.
Carrier Oil.
Lavender Thumb.
Seasonal Discomfort.
Lavender Lemon Peppermint
I will show you how essential oils can be used specifically for respiratory support.
Get started here: https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1277046
Quick overview: What are essential oils. How to use them.
Lavender. The limbic system. Mind-body connection. Changing negative patterns.
Muscle cramps.
Immune function.
Copaiba.
Joints and muscles.
Chest congestion support.
Tea Tree. Bergamot. Peppermint.
Carrier Oil.
Lavender Thumb.
Seasonal Discomfort.
Lavender Lemon Peppermint
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