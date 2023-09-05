Test All Things, Ep 3 - Who's My Neighbor?

Dane County leaders regularly tell us just how we should love our neighbor. But who do they mean when they use the term "neighbor," and what does their definition of love actually accomplish? In this episode of Test All Things, We'll consider a time-tested 1st-Century parable that defines what it looks like to be a true neighbor, then dig deeper to understand who our neighbor actually is. Only in providing ourselves with solid definitions of the terms "neighbor" and "love" can we accurately determine how well Dane County leadership's version stacks up...and whether we should follow it.





