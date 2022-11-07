Mike Pompeo on Why the Government Must Ban TikTok Right Now

https://gnews.org/articles/511640
Summary：11/05/2022 Mike Pompeo: TikTok is an element of the 'Chinese security apparatus'. We need to prevent this tool and all the others like it from impacting American security.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.