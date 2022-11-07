Mike Pompeo on Why the Government Must Ban TikTok Right Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/511640
Summary：11/05/2022 Mike Pompeo: TikTok is an element of the 'Chinese security apparatus'. We need to prevent this tool and all the others like it from impacting American security.