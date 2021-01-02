Viruses Are Not Our Enemy

We are living in an ocean of viruses. We always have been, and we always will be. There is no way to hide from viruses in our environment, which are everywhere in every cubic meter of air, soil, and water. In fact, being forced to wear masks, and unsocially distance ourselves from one another actually weakens our body's natural ability to fight off viruses by weakening our immune systems.Everybody, and I do mean everybody, has already been infected with viruses that, if they had a weak immune system, or if the "viral load" was high enough, might kill them, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus is no different.If you are a reasonably healthy person under the age of 70, you have no more to fear from that coronavirus than you do any other RNA virus that you have very likely already been "infected" with.To prove my point, I point you to a peer-reviewed study entitled "The blood DNA virome in 8,000 humans." This study was performed on 8,000 people who had absolutely no history of infectious disease. The blood of these people was screened in a lab, and what the researchers found was that 42% of the study's participants had as many as 94 different viruses in their bodies, including, but not limited to human DNA viruses, proviruses and RNA viruses [like SARS-CoV-2] such as herpesviruses, anelloviruses, papillomaviruses, three polyomaviruses, adenovirus, HIV, HTLV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, parvovirus B19, and influenza virus and many many more.However, none of these people ever became sick from any of these antigens, because their healthy immune systems prevented that from happening, just like it's supposed to.Such is the case with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that the [Communist] WHO says causes the disease that they named COVID-19. Millions upon millions of people will almost certainly test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, especially using the terribly-flawed RT-PCR test, but only a tiny fraction of those people will ever become sickened by it, nor will they ever be able to transmit the virus to others unless they do become sick.You're being lied to, folks. What's happening right now is not a justifiable, medically sound response to a grave viral pandemic. It's a giant, worldwide political PSYOP and Globalist takeover operation that's being led by the Chinese Communist Party and the millions of Leftist collaborators that they have both here in America and throughout the world.Watch and learn...