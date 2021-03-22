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David Cole and revisionism in the courts
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34 views • March 22, 2021
David Cole can be lucid and truthful when taken to task....he has since gone to the dark side most likely because of his drinking, He shows here how the Holocaust lie was beat down in the court trial of Ernst Zundel. When presented in court the Holocaust lost in the end. Zundel won the Jews lies lost.
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