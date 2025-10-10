© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The tenth day of the tenth month could signal a completion of sorts—and we are completing our reading of the Old Testament Prophets today. It also, though, presents a new beginning to come, grandly presented by that glorious sunrise, as we will venture into the New Testament epistles next.
#Completion, #NewBeginning, #Epistles