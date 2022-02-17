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Ep. 314 Art of the Deal w/ Aaron Williams, MD | The Daily Dose
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Ep. 314 Art of the Deal w/ Aaron Williams, MD | The Daily Dose

Part 1: Josh is joined by Special Guest: Aaron Williams, MD, an Emory University-trained Board-Certified Anesthesiologist w/16 years of experience in Medicine & Anesthesia. Aaron Williams is a fighter for what's right and has a lot to say regarding our current standing in the landscape of health and bodily autonomy.
Guest Websites:
https://rumble.com/vluscp-dr-aaron-williams-mn-state...
https://www.facebook.com/aaron.williams.10441861

Part 2: What is the mainstream narrative? What did Russia say? What did Ukraine Say? What did China say recently about the US? Actions speak louder than words and what is being said isn't matching up with what we see happening. Perhaps there's something larger at play here? Josh reviews the news and events and strings the pearls as he uncovers the unfolding global conspiracy.

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