Transport, Power, Production. Breaking Down Agenda 2030

Agenda 2030 - designed to save us from ourselves - is of course doing nothing of the sort. Warren & Lee lay out the tyrannical class’ plans to to round us up into static, power starved, dependent herds. One thing we can guarantee, you can forget your yearly vitamin D fest in Benidorm or Cancun. The skies will be exclusively reserved for our wonderful saviours, the elite class. Oh the hypocrisy!

