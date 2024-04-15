Create New Account
Transport, Power, Production. Breaking Down Agenda 2030
The Frontline Army
Published a day ago

Visit: https://thefrontline.army

Agenda 2030 - designed to save us from ourselves - is of course doing nothing of the sort. Warren & Lee lay out the tyrannical class’ plans to to round us up into static, power starved, dependent herds. One thing we can guarantee, you can forget your yearly vitamin D fest in Benidorm or Cancun. The skies will be exclusively reserved for our wonderful saviours, the elite class. Oh the hypocrisy!

deep stateclimateagenda 2030net zerothe frontline army

