FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 71:17-19; 103:1-14, 20230204

Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 71:17-19; 103:1-14,

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230204

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)





O my Glorious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Salvation that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection.

My Heavenly Father:

17 My ADONAI, LORD GOD, You have taught me from my youth; and to this day I declare Your wondrous works.

18 Now also when I am old and gray-headed, O my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, let Your Holy Spirit continue to remind me to declare Your Strength to this generation, Your Power to everyone who is to come.

19 Also, O my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, Your Righteousness is very high, You who have done great things; O ELOHIM, my LORD GOD, who is like You? None!

Thank You, JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE for Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Mercy. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 71:17-19, personalized, NKJV).

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

