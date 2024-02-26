European Union To Bring In STRICT New Laws Banning All Freedom of Speech

The European Union is limiting free speech with a series of hate speech laws in various countries that will impact American citizens as much as it will impact European Union citizens.

Hate speech is a catch-all term that is used to Simply silence people that the powers that be want to have silenced. hate speech is freedom of speech and no human being is obligated to like anything or anyone and absolutely has the right to state that they do not like certain things or certain people, certain ideologies, certain cultures, or certain religions.





When the European Union brings in the speech limiting laws, there will be millions of American websites blocked in the European Union costing everybody a lot of earnings. There'll be very few social media platforms that will fight this and so you can count on the internet becoming a very boring place if all of this is allowed to pass.





