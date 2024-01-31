Weaponized

Awakening A Beast: There Is A Storm Coming

* So much energy hating one man.

* Most people are not thrilled by weaponization of DOJ.

* People see these cases for what they are.

* The libs are taking us down a very dark road.

* Trump team flags potential conflicts of interest.

* The left will elevate anyone to get DJT.

* Their arrogance will be our country’s undoing.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (30 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/-x3Xkg5n8FE