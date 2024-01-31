Weaponized

Awakening A Beast: There Is A Storm Coming
* So much energy hating one man.
* Most people are not thrilled by weaponization of DOJ.
* People see these cases for what they are.
* The libs are taking us down a very dark road.
* Trump team flags potential conflicts of interest.
* The left will elevate anyone to get DJT.
* Their arrogance will be our country’s undoing.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (30 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.