Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Weaponized
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
39 views
Published 21 hours ago

Awakening A Beast: There Is A Storm Coming

* So much energy hating one man.

* Most people are not thrilled by weaponization of DOJ.

* People see these cases for what they are.

* The libs are taking us down a very dark road.

* Trump team flags potential conflicts of interest.

* The left will elevate anyone to get DJT.

* Their arrogance will be our country’s undoing.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (30 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/-x3Xkg5n8FE

Keywords
censorshippanicfearcollusiondeep statepolice statepropagandadonald trumpliberalismconspiracytyrannywitch huntabuse of powerdesperationleftismweaponizationtdsmob rulelawfarerob schmittshow trialconflict of interestpolitical persecutionderangement syndromepoliticization

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket