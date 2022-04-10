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It's time to AUDIT big banks & the Fed. Here's why
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418 views • April 10, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The Biden administration will continue to use the war in Ukraine and the COVID pandemic as EXCUSES for inflation and for why YOUR prices continue to go up. But there’s far more to the story. In this clip, Glenn explains how the Federal Reserve paid over a TRILLION dollars during the COVID stock market crash to not only keep big banks afloat, but to ensure some of their all-time profit highs as well. The banks have been LYING to us. So maybe Ron Paul was right all along: it’s well past time we AUDIT them AND the Fed.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66iam-kA9uQ
The Biden administration will continue to use the war in Ukraine and the COVID pandemic as EXCUSES for inflation and for why YOUR prices continue to go up. But there’s far more to the story. In this clip, Glenn explains how the Federal Reserve paid over a TRILLION dollars during the COVID stock market crash to not only keep big banks afloat, but to ensure some of their all-time profit highs as well. The banks have been LYING to us. So maybe Ron Paul was right all along: it’s well past time we AUDIT them AND the Fed.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66iam-kA9uQ
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