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Thank GOD for the deep communist state? - WHAT ???
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61 views • May 26, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Published on Nov 04, 2019 - Uploaded on May 26 2020
Former American Ambassador Alan Keyes of http://iamtv.us joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the fallacies of authoritarian governance pushed by the left, versus the empowered self governance intended by the founding documents.
Published on Nov 04, 2019 - Uploaded on May 26 2020
Former American Ambassador Alan Keyes of http://iamtv.us joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the fallacies of authoritarian governance pushed by the left, versus the empowered self governance intended by the founding documents.
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