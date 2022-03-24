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Ideology is as important as the military operation - Basurin
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31 views • March 24, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”The Defence Minister of Donetsk says that while Ukraine can be physically demilitarized - how do you change the ideology on the ground?
Over the past 8 years, ideology in Ukraine has been usurped by the CIA (https://t.me/inessas100/280?single)- their strategy was to raise extreme nationalists, as pawns against its neighbour.
How do you begin to reverse this?”
Over the past 8 years, ideology in Ukraine has been usurped by the CIA (https://t.me/inessas100/280?single)- their strategy was to raise extreme nationalists, as pawns against its neighbour.
How do you begin to reverse this?”
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