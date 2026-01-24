MN Police Chief O'Hara - 37 y/o killed had permit to carry

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara:

What I can tell you, is we have identified this person. 37-year-old white male, resident of the city. The only interaction that we are aware of with law enforcement has been for traffic tickets. We believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

Adding: The man fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis this morning has been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti. According to social media, he was a registered nurse and an athlete.







