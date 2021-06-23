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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1204 - Caleb Donald - Update on the case
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11 views • June 23, 2021
Caleb was riding in a truck with his brother as he test drove a truck he was repairing, when Williams, angry that they were driving through his neighborhood, put bricks in the road to try and stop them. When that didn’t work, he fired a shotgun at the truck, striking Caleb in the face, before running into the woods.
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