MYSTERY BABYLON: In The Name Of Peace the Devil Will Destroy Many

The wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. Satan's final kingdom where he is worshipped as God by the whole world is Mystery Babylon. Mystery because it will not look like you are cast into the lions den or fiery furnace. You will be led down the path of peace and safety and love for your neighbour and trying to save your life.