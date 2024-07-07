🚨 Tens of thousands of Israeli settlers are marching in occupied Jerusalem to demand a prisoner swap deal.

Adding from earlier today:

Hundreds of protesters began blocking junctions and highways in various parts of Israel on Sunday morning, demanding early elections and the immediate release of hostages from the Gaza Strip.

Mass rallies are expected in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and dozens of other cities. Activists plan to demand that trade unions "shut down the economy."





