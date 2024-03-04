Create New Account
Did the PENTAGON orchestrate the Pandemic? Leaked audio indicates pre-planned event
GalacticStorm
Redacted | Sasha Latypova explains there are multiple sources of evidence, the latest being a newly leaked audio from Astrazeneca reveals the Pentagon tagged #Covid as a national security threat weeks before the outbreak hit the headlines. 🧐 Did they orchestrate the #pandemic?

What's really going on here?

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova


@TheRedactedInc

https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1764629365508411737?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

