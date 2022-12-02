Detox with Mineral Power. Wendy Myers ND. MyersDetox.com

Detox: Wendy Myers ND explains Mineral Power detox program. Heal adrenal fatigue and low thyroid function. 4 Pillars for health: diet, supplementation, lifestyle and detox.
WENDY MYERS Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@WendyMyers/videos
MINERAL POWER Detox Program. What is the Myers Detox Protocol? Detox to improve your energy, improve mental clarity and reduce brain-fog. Two root causes for low-energy are adrenal fatigue and low thyroid function. Flood your body with minerals. 4 Pillars for health: diet, supplementation, lifestyle and detox: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rk_SrMEl8gA
More about the Myers Detox Protocol at: https://myersdetox.com/myers-detox-protocol/
