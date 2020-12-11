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Watch this demonstration of Dominion's adjudication process ask yourself why did these counties adjudicate so many ballots & how many ballots were adjudicated around the country
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44 views • December 11, 2020
Watch this demonstration of Dominion's adjudication process ask yourself why did these counties adjudicate so many ballots & how many ballots were adjudicated around the country
voter fraud easy peasy
election superviser in Coffee County, Georgia demonstrating the 'adjudication' feature of Dominion software that allows election workers to override votes. It explains why they did not want their county's name prematurely attached to the state's certification of results.
voter fraud easy peasy
election superviser in Coffee County, Georgia demonstrating the 'adjudication' feature of Dominion software that allows election workers to override votes. It explains why they did not want their county's name prematurely attached to the state's certification of results.
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