SUZANNE TAYLOR MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE! PAO - ET LIFE BEYOND THIS EARTH!

Hello Friends! This Friday, February 16th, 2024 from 10 am to 11 am Pacific Time, I will be interviewing Suzanne Taylor a wonderful lady who is really making this world a much better place! If we all work together, I know we can & will make this planet a much better place! With lots of love and light, For an Earth that’s happy and bright! Ted, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.