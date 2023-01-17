PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD PhD AND GUEST KAREN KINGSTON - AI magnetic Hydrogel Bioweapon and Nanotechnology in C19 shots17TH JAN 2023

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Radio Show –Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Karen Kingston.





As a strategic consultant and biotech analyst, Karen Kingston was hired by her clients to ensure that expert doctors (key opinion leaders), attorneys, corporate marketers, board members, and investors are all on the same page in regards to what is being said about a product and a disease state, what their product can do and cannot do, who to target as B2B or B2C customers, how to target customers and with what messages, and to make sure everything was med-legal compliant. She has been brought in to turn around situations where clients were looking to dissolve strategic business units ranging from $200mm - $350mm because they were facing up to a billion-dollar fine or simply losing too much revenue. One turnaround resulted in a $1B+ exit acquisition strategy to Mallinkrodt.

Her clients have included Pfizer, Medtronic, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and many smaller companies.

For more information: https://karenkingston.substack.com/

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-1-dismantling-the-the-deceptions





Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is an advocate for medical freedom. She also does Live Blood Analysis evaluating the effects of C19 injectables of shedding and is involved with international team of doctors and researchers working in this area.

For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity

www.arthemasophiapublishing.com

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/



