Is bread 'enriched' with iron and folic acid good for you? Folate (B-9) vs Folic Acid. Stephanie Seneff. MyersDetox.com

www.EnergyMe333.com

Support BRIGHTEON. Buy your supplements at www.BrighteonStore.com

Full Show: www.myersdetox.com/166-glyphosate-herbicide-and-how-to-detox-it-with-dr-stephanie-seneff

Full Show: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmAsTrsUjBc

Book: Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment by Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.

Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D. has an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science degree from MIT. She is a Senior Research Scientist with the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with over 170 published articles. Her degrees include a B.S. in Biophysics (1968) and M.S. / E.E. in Electrical Engineering (1980). She is the author of Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health. Seneff is a prolific wealth of data on glyphosate, autism, sulfur and methylation gleaned from her data-mining of medical and research databases. Published Articles: http://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/ Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies, and health and disease with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, RoundUp, produced by our lovely Monsanto and the mineral, sulfur. ~ www.MyersDetox.com