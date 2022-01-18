© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cannabis SPACs vs ETFs
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 18, 2022
SPACS have been a significant part of the cannabis landscape since the late 2017 IPO of Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp, now AYR Wellness.
Twenty-three Cannabis SPAC IPOs have been completed for total proceeds of $4.24B:
Of these, 5 SPACs with original IPO proceeds of $920M acquired non-cannabis businesses ranging from Wine to Space.
Eight representing initial IPO proceeds of $1.72B, merged with cannabis-related companies, and 10 representing original IPO proceeds of $1.60B are still either looking for deals ($1.2B) or have transactions pending ($.4B).
California competitors in the group have been harshly punished. In the 11 months since its de-SPAC transaction TPCO (OTC: GRAMF) is down 85.5% ( 88% annualized). Similarly, Glass House Brands (OTC: GLASF) in the less than six months since its de-SPAC is down 65.7% (73% annualized). Ironically, TPCO and GLASF were the two largest IPOs on the list at $575M and $402.5M, respectively.
Most importantly, the most recent SPACs have had a less receptive market to use their stocks as acquisition currency.
The group's performance may help explain why the most recent SPAC IPO, Canna-Global had to use a whole warrant in its $230M IPO last week.
Episode 867 The #TalkingHedge looks at Viridian Capital Advisors chart of the week…
https://youtu.be/KghzWiEANvw
#AlternativeInvestors #CannabisIndustry #AngelInvestors #FamilyOffices #HighNetWorthInvestors #WealthManagers #PrivateBankers #FinancialAdvisors #PrivateEquity #VentureCapital #AssetManagers #fundmanagement #fundraising #cannabisinvesting #limitedpartners #growthcapital #acquisitions #Cannabis #CBD #VC #Capital #InvestmentBanking #cannabisBusiness #Investing #Trading #FinTech #RoboAdvisor #AltFinance
Twenty-three Cannabis SPAC IPOs have been completed for total proceeds of $4.24B:
Of these, 5 SPACs with original IPO proceeds of $920M acquired non-cannabis businesses ranging from Wine to Space.
Eight representing initial IPO proceeds of $1.72B, merged with cannabis-related companies, and 10 representing original IPO proceeds of $1.60B are still either looking for deals ($1.2B) or have transactions pending ($.4B).
California competitors in the group have been harshly punished. In the 11 months since its de-SPAC transaction TPCO (OTC: GRAMF) is down 85.5% ( 88% annualized). Similarly, Glass House Brands (OTC: GLASF) in the less than six months since its de-SPAC is down 65.7% (73% annualized). Ironically, TPCO and GLASF were the two largest IPOs on the list at $575M and $402.5M, respectively.
Most importantly, the most recent SPACs have had a less receptive market to use their stocks as acquisition currency.
The group's performance may help explain why the most recent SPAC IPO, Canna-Global had to use a whole warrant in its $230M IPO last week.
Episode 867 The #TalkingHedge looks at Viridian Capital Advisors chart of the week…
https://youtu.be/KghzWiEANvw
#AlternativeInvestors #CannabisIndustry #AngelInvestors #FamilyOffices #HighNetWorthInvestors #WealthManagers #PrivateBankers #FinancialAdvisors #PrivateEquity #VentureCapital #AssetManagers #fundmanagement #fundraising #cannabisinvesting #limitedpartners #growthcapital #acquisitions #Cannabis #CBD #VC #Capital #InvestmentBanking #cannabisBusiness #Investing #Trading #FinTech #RoboAdvisor #AltFinance
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.