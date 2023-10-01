Create New Account
Rep. Matt Gaetz: I’m going to file a motion to vacate against him this week.
Published Yesterday

Rep. Matt Gaetz: Spkr McCarthy is going to get his wish. I’m going to file a motion to vacate against him this week.


If at this time next week Kevin McCarthy is still Speaker of the House, it will be because the Democrats bailed him out. He can be their Speaker, not mine.


source:

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1708503485275103681?s=20

Keywords
matt gaetzgovernment spendingcongressional hearingcrshut down avertedstopgap resolution

