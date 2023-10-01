Rep. Matt Gaetz: I’m going to file a motion to vacate against him this week.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: Spkr McCarthy is going to get his wish. I’m going to file a motion to vacate against him this week.
If at this time next week Kevin McCarthy is still Speaker of the House, it will be because the Democrats bailed him out. He can be their Speaker, not mine.
source:
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1708503485275103681?s=20
