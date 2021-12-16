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JFK WARNED US ALL [💥BOOM💥]
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189 views • December 16, 2021
JFK WARNED US ALL [💥BOOM💥] https://www.bitchute.com/video/7daLr7Lj9Rov/
Fox 'NEWS' Releases a Propaganda Piece on JFK to distract the American Public https://www.roxytube.com/v/mYiteP
If you really want to know exactly how the Cabal Controlled CIA killed and then covered up their public ceremonial assasination of JFK...try this documentary:
Jfk Revisited: Through The Looking Glass https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Jfk-Revisited-Through-The-Looking-Glass:1?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Actually useful released documents:
JFK
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32403785.pdf
Fox 'NEWS' Releases a Propaganda Piece on JFK to distract the American Public https://www.roxytube.com/v/mYiteP
If you really want to know exactly how the Cabal Controlled CIA killed and then covered up their public ceremonial assasination of JFK...try this documentary:
Jfk Revisited: Through The Looking Glass https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Jfk-Revisited-Through-The-Looking-Glass:1?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Actually useful released documents:
JFK
https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/docid-32403785.pdf
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