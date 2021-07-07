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The Unexpected Answer to the Culture War by Kierkegaard
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60 views • July 07, 2021
The Unexpected Answer to the Culture War by Kierkegaard
Soren Kierkegaard's approach to life is the opposite of hope, but it might be more effective.
-Richard Grannon
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRAJAv_PicmYjmqUWa8kc-g
Soren Kierkegaard's approach to life is the opposite of hope, but it might be more effective.
-Richard Grannon
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRAJAv_PicmYjmqUWa8kc-g
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