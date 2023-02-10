AMERICA FIRST STATE POLITICS MATTER – MI REP STEPHEN CARRA

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Feb 10, 2023





Teddy is joined by Michigan State Representative Stephen Carra to discuss the ground game in Michigan and how that affects the National picture. Rep. Carra is an America First fighter and chair of the Michigan Freedom Caucus.





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