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Mood Stabilizers. My Doctor Never Told Me—What psychotropics really do.
Kiparis
Kiparis
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57 views • December 08, 2020
If you are taking these drugs, do not stop taking them based on what you watched here.
You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.
You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.
This is very important.
Today, the term “mood stabilizer” is well known.
Psychiatrically, they are used to treat “mood disorders,” a classification of behavior characterized by intense and sustained mood shifts.
One of the main drugs prescribed for mood disorders is lithium, a mineral given in salt form naturally found in tiny amounts in water, plant, animal and human tissues.
Mood stabilizers such as lithium are highly toxic drugs used to treat what psychiatrists call “manic depression,” now referred to as “bipolar disorder.”
In fact, psychiatric drugs used to treat bipolar can actually cause the very same symptoms that psychiatrists claim it handles.
Lithium can be very dangerous, since in order to achieve a “sedating” effect, the “therapeutic” dosage that psychiatrists must use is so poisonous that it can cause serious harm or even death.
What’s worse, the body doesn’t break down and metabolize lithium very well.
To remove it from the body, the kidneys are put under great stress to eliminate it through urination.
According to medical experts, the almost inevitable result of extensive lithium use is kidney damage.
Lithium is even more hazardous when too much of it accumulates in the body.
Prolonged exposure to lithium can lead to permanent brain damage and death.
In addition to lithium, antipsychotics are also prescribed children labeled with bipolar.
These drugs are known to cause diabetes and life-threatening liver problems.
Lithium is marketed as Cibalith-S, Eskalith, Lithane, Lithizine, Lithobid, Lithonate and Lithotabs.
Other mood stabilizers include Depakote and Lamictal (lamotrigine).
The anti-seizure drug Trileptal has also been advocated as a treatment for bipolar by a psychiatrist with financial ties to its manufacturer.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
It provides not only the facts about “bipolar” and the toxic drugs prescribed to treat it, but also what other options a person may have that do not involve psychotropic drugs.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html

Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html

Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html

CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Keywords
adhdmilitaryptsdbraineducationdepressionmedicinemedicationdoctordisorderanxietydrugmentalprescriptionpsychologyaddpsychiatristbipolarpsychologistmongering
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