Clouthub founder Jeff Brain interviewed by Mike Adams on social media freedoms vs. censorship

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Jeff Brain talks about CloutHub, censorship, and social media in general
Interviewed by Mike Adams, CloutHub founder Jeff Brain said social media platforms are being misused as they mostly focus on things that don’t matter. Brain said he wants to use the power of social media to bring people together and give them the tools and features they need to connect, collaborate and influence the issues that matter in their lives, community, society, and country.
Brain said CloutHub has an alternative for Twitter where people can discuss issues on public timelines and also has groups like Facebook. He told Adams that they have very significant groups, such as that of Parler with 57,000+ members and that of Candace Owens with 60,000+ members. The platform also has over a hundred channels, Brain said.
He also talked about the idea of forming an association with other social media platforms that have the same values to assist and stand up for each other. Brain pointed to Big Tech’s censorship of Parler, calling it unfortunate. He said it’s hard to break into the social media industry because those they’re up against are controlling the industry.
According to Brain, CloutHub is designed to avoid the mental health issues that are affecting children on other platforms. He said they used a neuroscientist to do that. Brain also emphasized that CloutHub values the privacy of its users.
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