The Push for mRNA Vaccines That Will Soon Take the Place of Traditional Vaccines, Giving a Few Companies, Like Pfizer and Moderna, a Continued Stranglehold on the Marketplace

https://gnews.org/articles/479935
Summary：Dr. Malone reveals that the push for mRNA vaccines was planned by the western world’s regulatory authorities. They would treat this vaccine as a platform technology and push it through the initial regulatory hurdles. Once they were able to get this out in a major way into the population, they were going to grandfather those formulations. So they’re not going to have to redo development, not going to have to redo the pre-clinical package. They can just swap out this RNA for that RNA for whatever they want. Their regulatory strategy is to create a monopoly owned by Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to open up a whole new category of drugs in vaccines that they’re allowing to be moved into the population very aggressively and very rapidly.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.