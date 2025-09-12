‘ISRAELI SPY RING KNEW 9/11 WAS COMING’ - Tucker Carlson, Piers Morgan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘ISRAELI SPY RING KNEW 9/11 WAS COMING’ — Carlson
Found this clip posted September 8th.
💬 “Benjamin Netanyahu on camera right after said, ‘it's a good thing because it brings the United States into a conflict that we have been involved in on an existential level for decades.’ He said that out loud. You can pull the tape,” journalist Tucker Carlson told Piers Morgan.
💬 “And subsequent generations have been forbidden from noting what is now factually true,” Carlson added.
🚨WAS 9/11 AN INSIDE JOB?
Tucker Carlson blew up the internet after pointing out Israel had foreknowledge of 9/11. But he’s not the only one saying there are things about the attacks the powers that be don’t want you thinking about.
🔶 In 2006, Netanyahu boasted of warning about “militant Islam” trying to “bring down” the WTC since the 90s
🔶 On a 9/11 anniversary, Bush stunned reporters by citing an ‘al-Qaeda plot’ to use explosives to destroy buildings, bolstering fears the WTC was brought down by demolition, not planes
🔶 Before his 2011 murder, Gaddafi told Larry King the 9/11 hijackers had nothing to do with Afghanistan or Iraq – the nations the US invaded using 9/11 as a pretext
🔶 Then there are the so-called ‘dancing Israelis’ – Mossad agents arrested & deported after being caught filming & celebrating in NJ as the WTC burned
🔶 Mossad founder Isser Harel predicted in 1979 that Islamic terrorists would hit NY’s tallest buildings
🔶 Larry Silverstein, the ‘lucky’ Netanyahu-linked mogul who took out insurance on his 99-year WTC complex lease in July 2001, cashed out bigtime when the towers fell
🔶 The BBC’s live coverage of the attacks featured an oddity – reporting WTC Building 7’s collapse before it happened
🔶 Alex Jones, who predicted the attacks & even mentioned bin Laden by name, warned on September 12, 2001 that Americans were “going to die” thanks to Israel, & that the US would become a police state (months before the Patriot Act)
🔶 Ex-CIA officer John Kiriakou has revealed that in July 2001, the director of the agency’s counterterrorism center said in a briefing that “something terrible” of “an unprecedented scale” was about to happen
🔶 Rabbi Abraham Benhaim has recalled that a week before 9/11, a great Israeli rabbi prayed for the WTC to fall during a visit to NYC. Citing a Kabbalistic text, he said the destruction would trigger great wars ending with the coming of the Mashiach
🔶 Finally, a bombshell 2019 University of Alaska civil engineering study found that WTC 7’s collapse was caused by demolition, not fire