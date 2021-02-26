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Monetary Mayhem: The Federal Reserve & Crypto Vs Gold & Silver With Franklin Sanders
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240 views • February 26, 2021
Franklin Sanders of The-MoneyChanger.com has been studying, writing and educating the public on how to best protect their money, and when he says money, he doesn't mean the Fed's I owe you notes, in which you are the one owing, he means real, biblical, constitutional money: gold and silver. He joins me in this episode for some history, some hard hitting truth about the economy and how you can prepare monetarily for what's coming.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/monetary-mayhem-the-federal-reserve-crypto-vs-gold-silver-with-franklin-sanders/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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