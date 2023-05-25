Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aspects of Humility, Seeing Yourself As God Sees You, Importance of Longing and Desire, (Self) Judgement, Is Humility Humiliation? Ending Up With No Friends
38 views
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 18 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/B12-p6svnVw

20091114 Relationship With God - Humility P1


Cut:

13m46s - 24m14s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************



“HUMILITY IS SINCIRE AND PASSIONATE DESIRE AND LONGING TO EXPERIENCE ALL OF YOUR OWN EMOTIONS, NO MATTER WHETHER THEY ARE PAINFUL OR PLEASURABLE.”

@ 13m46s


“HUMILITY IS SEEING YOURSELF AS GOD SEES YOU.”

@ 14m37s


“IF YOU ARE HUMBLE, YOU ARE PREPARED EMOTIONALLY TO EXPERIENCE EVERYTHING.”

@ 23m12s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentfalse humilityfeel everythinggods love for mei want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healhumility and real selfaspects of humilityhumility vs humiliationhow god sees melonging and desireready to be humblepristine selfjudgement and self judgementavoidance of law of attractionjesus and the phariseesno friends

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket