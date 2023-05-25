Aspects of Humility, Seeing Yourself As God Sees You, Importance of Longing and Desire, (Self) Judgement, Is Humility Humiliation? Ending Up With No Friends

Original:https://youtu.be/B12-p6svnVw
20091114 Relationship With God - Humility P1
Cut:
13m46s - 24m14s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“HUMILITY IS SINCIRE AND PASSIONATE DESIRE AND LONGING TO EXPERIENCE ALL OF YOUR OWN EMOTIONS, NO MATTER WHETHER THEY ARE PAINFUL OR PLEASURABLE.”
@ 13m46s
“HUMILITY IS SEEING YOURSELF AS GOD SEES YOU.”
@ 14m37s
“IF YOU ARE HUMBLE, YOU ARE PREPARED EMOTIONALLY TO EXPERIENCE EVERYTHING.”
@ 23m12s
