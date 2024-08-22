The Big 'Downward Revision' Lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRINGE ALERT: Gina Raimondo’s TDS
* They lie about everything.
* There is nothing the Dems tell you that’s true.
* You will never have this kind of communism without a compliant media.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (22 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5by5ed-who-was-the-trump-rally-assassin-working-with-ep.-2314-08222024.html