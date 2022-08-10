© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔥 Russian hackers attack Lockheed Martin systems
Russian hackers from the KILLNET group carried out an attack on the control system of the American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin, the very one that supplies HIMARS MLRS to Ukraine.
As a result of the attack, the services that provide internal work and logistics are "dead":
▪️One of the main internal systems of Lockheed Martin and its subsidiaries and affiliates (“LM”) and is intended for use by authorized users only has gone dark
▪️Authorization system for Lockheed Martin employees gone offline
▪️Authorization system using "NASA" smart card Authorization token RSA agency user indicator — offline
▪️A backup database of all candidates for a job at Lockheed Martin — offline
▪️Agency user ID acquisition system — offline
Killnet says “this is just the beginning.”
Source @