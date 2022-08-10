🔥 Russian hackers attack Lockheed Martin systems

Russian hackers from the KILLNET group carried out an attack on the control system of the American military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin, the very one that supplies HIMARS MLRS to Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, the services that provide internal work and logistics are "dead":

▪️One of the main internal systems of Lockheed Martin and its subsidiaries and affiliates (“LM”) and is intended for use by authorized users only has gone dark

▪️Authorization system for Lockheed Martin employees gone offline

▪️Authorization system using "NASA" smart card Authorization token RSA agency user indicator — offline

▪️A backup database of all candidates for a job at Lockheed Martin — offline

▪️Agency user ID acquisition system — offline

Killnet says “this is just the beginning.”

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