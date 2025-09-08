THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 13: Suffering for God

Why did God create mankind? The angels predate humanity and the revelation of what happened in eternity past came in stages after the Israelites were established in the land of Canaan.

Jacob’s burgeoning family would spend 430 years in Egypt. The first 30 years were happy and prosperous; however, something happened as they spent the next 400 years as slaves. Why did God have them settle in the land of Goshen, only to allow them to be enslaved?

Obviously the Godhead had a purpose. In the midst of tribulation, the twelve tribes grew significantly in number and they were shielded from the paganism of Egyptian culture. The generations during these 400 years suffered greatly.

Jesus was rejected, beaten, and crucified by Lucifer’s mob. Believers in Christ will also suffer during the time of the Antichrist. It’s not something you can completely avoid. Are you suffering because you’re walking in righteousness or because you’re living a sinful life?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1801.pdf

RLJ-1801 -- MARCH 28, 2021

