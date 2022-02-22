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Conservative Hippie Interview & Current Events
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245 views • February 22, 2022
Sat down again with Jay Fratt, the Conservative Hippie but this time I ask him a few questions and we talk a bit about current events. Love having discussions with those who hold different views than myself. If you'd like to follow him the links are below.
https://www.theconservativehippie.com/
Telegram: https://web.telegram.org/z/#-1583063642
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheConservativeHippie:7
Support My Channel: https://www.chadchaddington.com/donate
https://www.theconservativehippie.com/
Telegram: https://web.telegram.org/z/#-1583063642
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheConservativeHippie:7
Support My Channel: https://www.chadchaddington.com/donate
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