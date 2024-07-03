Fallen angel elites’ NWO will be controlling geo-engineered oxygen supplies & not only food & water

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2024). Satan Lucifer's fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites' Illuminati NWO Antichrist's U.N. and W.E.F. and W.H.O. will be controlling the amount of oxygen supply that each human specie receives, and not only restrictions on the amount of food & water they receive, in accordance with their fake "global-warming" "climate change" "carbon-emission" scam agenda for complete police state control of humans. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth, and all your church member witch assassins will frantically try to assassinate you to try to silence you, and slaughter your fake Christian genetic descendant idols, and cook you alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit, or you have sold your soul to the devil in order to betray the human specie and God. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine