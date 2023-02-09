AirBnb Bans Parents of Conservative Trans Woman -- the Mafia is Morally Superior

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Airbnb banned the parents of conservative trans-woman, Lauren Southern, in a new low of cancel culture, going after the family of someone whose politics they disagree with. The Communists did this in the Soviet Union, punishing the family for the perceived sins of an "enemy of the state," and AirBnb follows suit.#airbnb #laurensouthern #woke #cancelculture
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