AirBnb Bans Parents of Conservative Trans Woman -- the Mafia is Morally Superior

Airbnb banned the parents of conservative trans-woman, Lauren Southern, in a new low of cancel culture, going after the family of someone whose politics they disagree with. The Communists did this in the Soviet Union, punishing the family for the perceived sins of an "enemy of the state," and AirBnb follows suit.#airbnb #laurensouthern #woke #cancelculture





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more